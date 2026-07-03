Mombasa welcomes first-ever Asian cruise liner as Kenya’s cruise tourism tops 6,000 visitors

The Port of Mombasa capped off a record-breaking cruise season with the arrival of MS Viking Yidun, the first cruise liner from Asia to dock at Kenya’s coast, marking another milestone in the country’s rapidly expanding cruise tourism sector.

Operated by Viking Ocean Cruises, the vessel became the ninth cruise ship to call at the Port of Mombasa this season, pushing the total number of cruise tourists received on the Kenyan coast to more than 6,000.

The luxury liner departed Shanghai on June 4 and is undertaking an extensive voyage across 27 ports in 16 countries spanning Asia and Africa. On board were 717 passengers, the majority from China, alongside hundreds of crew members. During their stopover, the visitors explored Kenya through guided city tours, cultural experiences, and wildlife safaris.

The ship’s maiden call was marked by a colourful reception led by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Captain William Ruto, who presented a Certificate of First Call to the vessel’s Master, Captain Alex Sehlstedt, commemorating the historic visit.

Captain Ruto described the arrival of MS Viking Yidun as proof that Kenya’s continued investment in cruise tourism is bearing fruit.

“We are not only marketing the Port of Mombasa as a cruise destination but also promoting Kenya as a whole. According to our projections, we expect to receive even more cruise vessels before the end of the year,” he said.

He attributed the sector’s growth to the establishment of the modern Mombasa Cruise Terminal, noting that KPA plans to further enhance passenger facilities to provide visitors with a seamless and memorable experience.

Captain Ruto also thanked Viking Ocean Cruises and its local shipping agent, Sturrock Shipping Kenya Ltd, for including Mombasa in the vessel’s global itinerary, while assuring visitors that Kenya remains a safe, welcoming and world-class tourism destination.

Sturrock Shipping Kenya General Manager Hashmin Ahmed said the arrival of MS Viking Yidun marked the final cruise call of the current season, bringing to a close one of the country’s most successful cruise seasons in recent years and laying the groundwork for even greater growth.

Captain Sehlstedt noted that although most passengers were from China, the vessel carried travellers from several nationalities, highlighting Kenya’s growing appeal as a global cruise destination.

The historic visit builds on the momentum created earlier this year when President William Ruto personally welcomed the luxury cruise liner Norwegian Dawn at the Port of Mombasa. The 294-metre vessel arrived from Seychelles carrying 2,220 tourists and 1,100 crew members from 54 nationalities, the largest single cruise arrival in Kenya in more than a decade.

During that visit, President Ruto reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to positioning Kenya as Africa’s leading cruise tourism destination, noting that many visitors immediately embarked on tours to Amboseli National Park and other attractions along the coast.

“We are proud to welcome visitors as we establish Kenya as a premier tourism destination. Cruise tourism is making a remarkable comeback, and we expect even more ships and visitors in the coming months,” the President said.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described the arrival of Norwegian Dawn as the highest single cruise tourist arrival in Kenya in the past ten years, while KPA Chairman Benjamin Tayari said the increasing number of cruise ship calls reflects growing international confidence in Kenya as a premier tourism hub.

Following earlier arrivals by MV Bolette, Norwegian Dawn, and other international cruise vessels, the maiden call by MS Viking Yidun further cements the Port of Mombasa’s position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing cruise destinations.

With modern port infrastructure, expanding tourism partnerships, and a growing list of international cruise operators choosing Mombasa, Kenya is steadily reclaiming its place on the global cruise tourism map, with expectations of more vessel calls and thousands of additional visitors before the end of the year.