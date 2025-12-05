Monique Lamoureux-Morando Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Ice Hockey Icon

Monique Edith Lamoureux-Morando, born on July 3, 1989, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, is a retired American ice hockey player.

As an identical twin, she shared a profound bond with her sister Jocelyne, growing up in a family deeply immersed in the sport.

From a young age, Monique displayed remarkable athleticism, starting to skate at just two years old on a frozen pond near her family home.

Lacking girls’ teams, she honed her skills playing alongside boys, including her four older brothers, which forged her competitive edge and resilience.

After retiring from professional play in 2021, Monique co-authored the book Dare to Make History with her twin, chronicling their journeys and advocating for gender equity in sports.

She now resides in Grand Forks with her husband, Anthony Morando, a former trainer who supported her career, and their son, Mickey, born in December 2018.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Monique is the youngest of six children in the Lamoureux family, a household synonymous with hockey excellence in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Her identical twin sister, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, born minutes before her on the same day, has been her closest companion and fiercest competitor throughout life.

The four older brothers, Jean-Philippe, Jacques, Pierre-Paul, and Mario, further entrenched the family’s hockey legacy.

Jean-Philippe, the eldest born in 1984, distinguished himself as a professional goaltender, playing in leagues across Europe and North America, including stints with the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate and EC VSV in Austria; he now serves as Director of Player Personnel for the University of North Dakota men’s team.

Jacques, born in 1986, channeled his precision into a standout NCAA career at the Air Force Academy, leading the Falcons to a conference title and earning All-America honors while openly advocating for mental health awareness after overcoming personal challenges.

Pierre-Paul, born in 1987, anchored defenses in the Western Hockey League with the Red Deer Rebels before transitioning to coaching roles at North Dakota.

Mario, the brother closest in age at 1988, captained the University of North Dakota squad and ventured into professional play in the ECHL, AHL, and Europe.

Career

Monique’s hockey career began at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota, where she and Jocelyne elevated the girls’ program into a national powerhouse.

They secured three USA Hockey National Championships between 2005 and 2007.

Also Read: Gerald Wilkins Siblings: All About Dominique Wilkins

Monique later committed to the University of North Dakota, where she rewrote the program’s record books.

She tallied 265 points, including 113 goals and 152 assists, over 149 games.

This mark tied her for fifth in NCAA history for career points.

Versatile enough to excel at forward and defense, she briefly transferred to the University of Minnesota for her freshman season in 2008-09.

She led the nation with 64 points by mid-season and earned WCHA Rookie of the Year honors.

Returning to North Dakota, she became a cornerstone of the Fighting Hawks program and earned multiple All-American selections.

She also completed a master’s degree while balancing the demands of elite athletics.

On the international stage, Monique debuted with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2010, earning a silver medal at the Vancouver Olympics.

She spent more than 15 years with the national team, competing in the Four Nations Cup and advocating for pay equity.

Her crowning moment came at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, where she scored the game-tying goal in the gold medal final against Canada.

Her goal set the stage for Jocelyne’s shootout winner.

After retiring, Monique shifted her focus toward coaching, training, and philanthropy.

She trained with athletes such as Rocco Grimaldi and contributed to programs that expand girls’ access to hockey.

Accolades

Monique earned three All-American selections in 2009, 2012, and 2013.

She is the only player in NCAA history to receive All-American honors at both forward and defense.

She was named WCHA Rookie of the Year and Scoring Champion during her freshman season at Minnesota.

She was inducted into the University of North Dakota Hall of Fame in 2023.

Internationally, she won one Olympic gold medal in 2018 and two silver medals in 2010 and 2014.

She and Jocelyne became the first twins to compete in women’s Olympic ice hockey.

Her national team career included six IIHF World Championship golds and one silver, including three straight world titles.

Off the ice, she co-founded the Lamoureux Foundation, earning recognition from the North Dakota Governor’s Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award in 2023 for her and Jocelyne’s combined contributions to sport and community.