Montell Jordan Net Worth

Montell Jordan, an American former rapper, songwriter, and producer, has a net worth of $500,000. Best known for his 1995 hit single “This Is How We Do It,” Jordan became a prominent figure in the music industry, especially through his work with Def Jam Records. He was the primary male solo artist on Def Soul but left the music scene in 2010 to focus on his faith. Today, he is the worship leader at World Victory Church in Georgia.

Financial Issues

Jordan has faced several financial challenges. In 2012, the IRS claimed he owed $627,000 in back taxes for the period between 1999 and 2001. Despite an earlier lien filed in 2004, the sum remained unpaid, leading to speculation that Jordan might return to the music industry to settle his debts. However, he remained committed to his spiritual journey.

Early Life

Montell Du’Sean Barnett was born on December 3, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. Raised by two deacons in a Baptist family in South Central LA, he grew up playing piano at his local church. After high school in Gardena, he attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, studying communications and becoming a member of a fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1991.

Music

Jordan’s career in music began after college when he joined Williams Television Time, creating infomercials while still aspiring to be a musician. His breakthrough came in 1995 with “This Is How We Do It,” which topped the charts for seven weeks. His debut album went platinum, and he toured with artists like Boyz II Men. Despite suffering a fall from the stage during a performance, he continued his successful music career.

Following his hit single, Jordan released other tracks like “Somethin’ 4 da Honeyz,” “Let’s Ride,” and “I Like,” though none matched the success of his debut. His 1999 single “Get It On Tonite” peaked at number four. He also wrote and produced for artists like Christina Milian and 98 Degrees. Jordan ventured into acting, appearing in films like “The Fighting Temptations” and “The Nutty Professor.”

By 2003, Jordan left Def Soul due to artistic differences and signed with Koch Records, releasing “Life After Def.” His music career began to decline, with his final track “Let It Rain” released in 2008 by Fontana Records. Despite this, he made occasional live appearances and performed on shows like “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” In 2019, he announced a return to R&B with the album “The Masterpiece.”

Ministry

Jordan transitioned to a ministry career after leaving the music industry. Following in his parents’ footsteps, he joined Victory World Music. In 2010, he felt called by God to leave the music industry and fully dedicate himself to his faith. Victory World Music released an album featuring the song “Shake Heaven” with Beckah Shae.

Montell Jordan Relationships

Before his music career, Jordan married Kristin Hudson. This posed a challenge for his image, as Def Jam Records wanted to market him as a single sex symbol. The label encouraged him to say he was “married to the music.” This conflict contributed to his departure from Def Jam Records as he sought a more mature public image.

Other Ventures

Jordan and his wife now offer a “marriage bundle” designed to help couples build a deeper connection. The eight-week program includes DVDs, books, and workbooks aimed at strengthening marital relationships.

