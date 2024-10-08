Morara Kebaso Freed Pending Arraignment Over  Creating Disturbance at Bomas

Lawyer Morara Kebaso was Tuesday afternoon released on police bond after his arrest over his appearance at the Bomas of Kenya during the public participation event to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Morara is set to face charges of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He was arrested from his office and detained at Langata police station for grilling before he was taken to Hardy police station.

This was after he had been informed of his charges.

His lawyers followed him to Hardy police station where they negotiated his release pending arraignment.

Lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Pareno Salonka confirmed Morara had been released.

They said Morara will go back to the Langata police station on October 15 for planned arraignment.

This is in connection with fracas that happened at the Bomas of Kenya during a public participation for impeachment of Gachagua.

A charge sheet read that on October 4 at Bomas of Kenya in Langata Sub-county within Narbi County while attending public participation forum to impeach the

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with others not before court, Morara did create disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by uttering the words that ‘kafa dereva kufa makanga” which made the public to react to the utterances.

Morara was Tuesday arrested from him Kahawa Sukari office and taken to Langata for grilling over claims he disrupted a public participation event at the Bomas of Kenya.

The activist had arrived at his office when police in civilian arrived and picked him up.

He said he was arrested over claims of disrupting the public participation event on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last Friday.

“I have been arrested over what happened at Bomas. Can you imagine? CAN YOU IMAGINE. Does it even make sense jamani. What is this now. Ni nini hii? Ah,” he said.

His lawyer Pareno Solonka said Morara was bundled into a car by DCI officials and driven away.

Police said they were interrogating him over the chaos witnessed at Bomas.

Morara’s wife, Mercy Morara, also confirmed that he had been arrested, stating on X social media, “They have arrested @MoraraKebasoSnr again.”

Morara, who had attended the public participation on the special motion seeking to impeach Gachagua, was forced to leave after he was violently attacked.

Morara sustained injuries in the attack.

When Morara arrived at the convocation on Friday, he was greeted with hostility.

Shortly after he took his seat, he was attacked by an unidentified group of individuals who threw chairs at him, injuring his head, neck, and legs.

This marks the second arrest for Morara in just over a week.