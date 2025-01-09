Morara Kebaso Responds To KRA Probe On Taxes, Terms It Political Witch-Hunt

Activist Morara Kebaso Thursday claimed a tax probe by the Kenya Revenue Authority is a political witch hunt.

He said tax matters are private and confidential and he did not know why his is being investigated in the media.

“I have always been ready and willing to lawfully pay all taxes. State agencies should not be weaponized to silence voices of truth and accountability.”

“This is a clear attempt to push me to my knees so that i agree to collaborate with corrupt leaders in the mismanagement of our country. Kenyans are very wise they can differentiate a genuine tax investigation and a political witchhunt. I will continue to speak truth to power without fear,” he said in a post on X.

He added he does not own Igrow Digital Enterprise.

“It is a youth group that we registered as schoolmates in 2014 when we were in the university. The intention of the youth group was to do the business of breeding dogs i.e german shepherd, Springer Spaniel, Japanese Spitz.”

“We were to train and sell the dogs. The business never started because we did not get the capital to start. We hoped to get money from the government through the Youth Enterprise Fund but never got,” he added. The taxman is probing political activist Morara Kebaso over his alleged failure to file tax returns on Sh186 million income generated by five of his businesses since 2022.

According to KRA these companies include Backtent Security Limited, Morara Properties Limited (also known as Blacksmith Morara Limited), Luku Fashion, Morara Home Furniture and Igrow Digital Enterprise.

Morara was informed of the investigation through a notice from the taxman, which indicated that his businesses have either been reporting no income or failing to submit tax returns, despite owning properties, business ventures, and other assets.

Additionally, the taxman highlighted that money has been transferred to Morara’s personal bank account, as well as to the accounts of Morara Properties Limited and Morara Home Furniture since 2022. According to the KRA, Morara received the funds in his personal account, primarily through M-Pesa, with the money intended for covering costs related to furniture and interior fittings.

The authority further stated that Morara Properties and Morara Home Furniture also received payments via M-Pesa Paybill transactions.

Morara has expressed interest in politics and is likely to run for president in 2027. He has been building a political base he intends to use in the run up to the polls.

He has also been a government critic.