More Chaos Expected as Clinical Officers Join Strike 

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) announced they will start a nationwide starting Monday, April 1.

KUCO said that the strike had been prompted by a prolonged neglect by the government in addressing critical matters that affect them.

The neglect, KUCO added, directly impedes the delivery of quality healthcare services and further undermines the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

They want immediate issuance of confirmation letters for permanent and pensionable positions for their staff members.

They also want what they term as ‘systemic flagrant’ by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to be addressed.

They argue that human resource manuals by both the Ministry of Health (MOH) and county governments have not been reviewed that hinder the promotion of staff members “since devolution began”.

“We call for the expeditious approval of Career Progression Guidelines for clinical officers,” read a statement from KUCO.

They also want the immediate recruitment of over 20,000 qualified officers to address existing staff shortages

“It is our position that the Ministry of Health adheres to 2020 approved Salaries and Remuneration establishment guidelines by the PSC, disregarding disruptive advisories from the Commission (SRC) that threaten sector stability,” added the statement in part.

This will add more pain to Kenyans seeking services in public institutions over the ongoing strike by doctors.

The strike which is now three weeks old has affected services in the institutions.

The medics, among others want the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) be implemented.