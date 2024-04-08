More than 300 aid trucks enter Gaza as Palestinians battle starvation

Israel has announced the entry of more than 300 aid trucks into Gaza, the highest daily volume since its war on the besieged territory began six months ago.

But Monday’s delivery still falls far short of what the United Nations says is the minimum required to feed millions of people – most of them refugees – on the brink of starvation.

Under growing international pressure, Israel on Monday said 322 aid trucks were inspected and allowed to enter the heavily bombarded Palestinian territory.

In a statement on X, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said 228 of the trucks, which represents 70 percent of the total number, were carrying food.

Al Jazeera monitored some of the trucks going through the southern Rafah crossing with Egypt. Other trucks also went through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis, according to Al Jazeera’s Tarek Abu Azzoum, reporting from Rafah.

He said most of the humanitarian convoys were loaded with water, sugar, flour and other basic necessities.

None of the trucks from the south, however, was allowed to reach the northern part of Gaza, which according to the UN and other humanitarian groups, is facing famine, he added.

A spokesman of the authority managing the crossing in Rafah also told Al Jazeera that the delivery is just a fraction of what was going through before the war.