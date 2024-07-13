Morgan Wallen’s Tampa Concert Rescheduled To October Due To Illness

Country music star Morgan Wallen’s concert in Tampa, originally set for Friday night, has been rescheduled to October 4 due to illness.

Wallen announced the change on social media, explaining that he “powered through being sick” to perform on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium.

Along with postponing his second Tampa show, Wallen has also rescheduled next week’s concerts in Charlotte to October to allow time for his recovery.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who was also set to perform with Wallen, announced on social media that he will perform Friday night at the Dallas Bull off U.S. 301.

The show will be free for anyone with a ticket to Wallen’s concert and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until it reaches capacity.