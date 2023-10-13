in NEWS

CS Moses Kuria’s Office Moved to Railways in Latest Changes

Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Ministry offices have been moved in latest changes.

In changes announced by State House chief of staff Felix Koskei Friday, CS Moses Kuria will be stationed at Kenya Railways headquarters.

Kuria was previously stationed at Two Rivers Mall.

This was before he was removed as Trade CS. He was replaced by Rebecca Miano.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s offices have been from Railways headquarters to Old Treasury building.

We refer to the above subject matter and to the notification of Presidential Action of October 4, 2023. In accordance with the Presidential Action on the Reorganization of the Government of Kenya, we hereby notify you that the physical addresses for Ministries and State Departments (Ministerial Head Office) have been designated,” said Koskei.

More to follow 

