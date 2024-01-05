fbpx
    Most Parts Of The Country To Experience Dry Season

    Damaris Gatwiri
    The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that a predominant dry season is expected to persist across most parts of the country until the end of January.

    While sporadic rainfall is anticipated in specific regions, including the Lake Victoria basin, Southern Rift Valley, South-Eastern lowlands, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the South Coast, the overall trend is toward dry conditions.

    The declaration comes after the country experienced the onset of El Niño last October, resulting in adverse weather conditions.

    The aftermath has been marked by significant challenges, with a toll of 174 lives lost, including 133 adults and 41 children. The impact extended to the agricultural sector, with 6,706 animals, predominantly goats and sheep, perishing.

    Crop devastation affected approximately 84,568 acres, causing an estimated combined damage cost of Ksh.16.26 billion.

    In response to the crisis, the National El-Niño Flood Emergency and Disaster Response Command Center provided an update on ongoing recovery efforts.

    The command center reported that repairs are underway for 7,878 affected schools, as students are expected to resume classes next week.

    The number of displaced households has seen a notable reduction to 15,208 across 79 camps, down from the initial 170 camps hosting 109,179 displaced households.

    “Road repair efforts are ongoing, with notable progress on the Gamba – Witu road in Tana River County and Kona Punda – Mororo in Garissa County,” the response team stated.

    Additionally, 9,858 affected households are set to benefit from a cash transfer program, offering support for recovery and rebuilding.

     

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

