Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution On Nairobi Expressway Amid Traffic Surge

Moja Expressway has issued a warning to motorists using the Nairobi Expressway, citing a sharp increase in traffic due to construction along Mombasa Road.

In a statement, the company attributed the surge to ongoing maintenance work on the busy road, urging drivers to remain vigilant.

“Due to ongoing construction on Mombasa Road, there is increased traffic on the Nairobi Expressway. Please drive carefully, especially at the entrances and exits. Note that the designated speed limit is 80kph,” Moja Expressway advised.

Motorists were reminded to adhere to the speed limit and exercise caution, particularly when navigating the expressway’s entry and exit points.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has also announced a seven-day closure of a section of Mombasa Road at the Southern Bypass to allow maintenance of the Southern Bypass Interchange. The closure, which began on Saturday, December 7, will run until December 13.

KeNHA revealed that the affected stretch is between FUSO and the Southern Bypass Interchange near Ole Sereni. During this period, heavy vehicles weighing over 3.5 tonnes and other motorists heading toward the Southern Bypass will be diverted to exit at Kyang’ombe Slip Road via Old Mombasa Road. A single lane will also be available for use along the construction zone.