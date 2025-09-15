MP Koimburi in court over Sh10 million land fraud in Ruiru

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi Ndung’u was Monday charged before a Nairobi court with four counts linked to an alleged scheme to fraudulently acquire land worth Sh10 million.

Koimburi was accused of conspiring with others not before court, on or before March 26, 2020, to defraud Julius Gitonga Githinji of his 1.31-hectare parcel of land in Ruiru.

The property is valued at Sh10 million.

In the second count, the legislator is alleged to have forged a sale agreement, purporting it to be a genuine document signed by Gitonga.

He was further charged with obtaining registration of the land by false pretenses at the Thika District Land Registry and uttering false documents at the Ruiru Land Registry.

Koimburi denied all charges.

Through his lawyer, he urged the court to release him on a free bond, arguing he was not a flight risk and that prolonged absence from parliamentary sessions eight consecutive sittings could cost him his seat.

The defence further told the court that the MP had settled with the complainant and had written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking withdrawal of the case.

The prosecution however opposed the application for a free bond but did not object to his release on lenient cash terms.

Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki released the MP on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

Koimburi’s co-accused, Shelmith Karungiri Maina, has already been charged and released on a similar cash bail.

A third suspect, lawyer Gathii Irungu, is reportedly out of the country for treatment and has yet to take plea.

The case will be mentioned on October 22 for pre-trial.

Koimburi is not new to such controversies.