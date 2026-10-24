MP Njeri Maina ventures Into lifestyle sector to empower women, create employment

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina is expanding her interests beyond Parliament into beauty, fashion and entrepreneurship with the launch of Skinly, a lifestyle brand that brings together skincare, fashion and wellness services while creating opportunities for women and young people.

Unveiled at Bonsai Villa in Gigiri, Nairobi, Skinly draws on Maina’s longstanding interests in skincare and fashion, offering a space designed to celebrate women while catering to their personal care and lifestyle needs.

The launch brought together political, legal, media and civic figures, including political communications strategist Pauline Njoroge, Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango, Baragwi Ward MCA David Munyi Mathenge, Siasa Place Executive Director Nerima Wako-Ojiwa and former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Mony Odhiambo. Lawyers, media practitioners, politicians and political aspirants also attended the event.

Explaining the inspiration behind the venture, Maina said her passion for skincare and fashion led her to envision a brand that would bring the two industries together.

“I love skincare, and I love fashion. I wanted to bring these interests together under one brand—something that speaks to women and meets their lifestyle needs,” she said.

She explained that Skinly was conceived as a destination where women could access different beauty and lifestyle services in one place, while enjoying an experience centred on their needs and preferences.

“Women care about their skin and how it looks and feels. For many, skincare is an important part of how they care for themselves and present themselves to the world,” she said.

Based at Covo Square along Gitanga Road in Nairobi, Skinly brings together skincare, fashion and spa services. The brand offers skincare products for different skin types, facial analysis, beauty therapy, manicures and pedicures, alongside a fashion line featuring shoes, dresses, hats and fascinators.

Maina said she also wanted the brand to have a distinctive atmosphere, with pink and pastel colours creating a welcoming environment where women can relax, shop and feel celebrated.

Beyond beauty and fashion, she said, the concept recognises the many responsibilities women shoulder in their daily lives, from raising children and managing households to pursuing demanding careers.

“I wanted to create a space where women feel celebrated and empowered, while also giving them an opportunity to take time for themselves,” she said.

The venture also reflects Maina’s commitment to entrepreneurship as a means of creating employment. She disclosed that she had already hired six young people under the age of 25, with further opportunities expected as the business grows.

For Maina, launching the brand amid economic uncertainty and in the lead-up to Kenya’s 2027 General Election is a deliberate decision rather than a reason to postpone her plans.

“I believe in Kenya, and I believe in our institutions. I want this launch to demonstrate that we can continue investing, building businesses and creating opportunities even during uncertain times,” she said.

She added that leaders have a role to play in encouraging confidence in the country and contributing to the common good through initiatives that create opportunities beyond public office.

“As a leader, I can demonstrate that it is possible to serve in politics and still invest in a business. We must believe in the strength of our institutions, have confidence in our society and continue working towards the common good,” she said.

Maina said waiting for ideal economic conditions could mean putting off her ambitions indefinitely.

“If I do not take this step now, I might find myself waiting another five or ten years for the ‘right’ time. I believe this is the time to begin. There is no perfect time,” she said.

She added that she hopes her entrepreneurial journey will encourage more people, particularly young people, to pursue their ideas and create opportunities for themselves and others.

Maina has also recently returned to music with the reggae single “Hit and Run,” a playful love track about self-serving partners. Before entering politics, she recorded under the name Carola Jayne while associated with Grandpa Records during her university years.

An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Maina also runs Njeri Maina Law Advocates and serves as Kirinyaga Woman Representative in the National Assembly.

Through Skinly, she is bringing together her interests in skincare, fashion and creativity while pursuing employment creation.

The venture marks an expansion of her activities beyond public service into entrepreneurship, with a focus on women’s personal care, self-expression and economic opportunities for young people.