MPs Demand Audit Of Multi-Billion Shilling Stadia Projects

Members of Parliament have directed Auditor General Nancy Gathungu to conduct a forensic audit of stadia projects managed by Sports Kenya and the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund (SASDF).

This comes amid concerns over the use of Sh3.78 billion allocated for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) stadia consultancy, feasibility studies, and designs, which have yielded minimal progress.

The renovation of Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is only 20% complete, despite Sh3.5 billion being spent on the project. Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are set to co-host the Afcon tournament in 2027, intensifying pressure on the country to deliver fully operational and standard-compliant stadia in time for the event.

The lawmakers have also tasked the State Department of Sports and the Ministry of Defence with overseeing renovations to ensure the timely completion of stadia. Additionally, they directed SASDF to submit a detailed report within a month on the disbursement of Sh14.43 billion collected in the 2023/2024 financial year.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly by the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, chaired by Webuye West MP Daniel Wanyama, MPs raised alarm over massive delays and exorbitant funding for stadium projects.

Seven regional stadia—Ruring’u, Wote, Kinoru, Kirubia, Marsabit, Kamariny, and Kipchoge Keino (Phase I)—have remained incomplete since their launch in the 2016/2017 financial year. Similarly, work on Bukhungu, Masinde Muliro, and Kiprugut Chumo stadia, started in the 2023/2024 financial year, is still ongoing.

“THAT, the Office of the Auditor General should conduct a forensic audit within six (6) months after adoption of this report, pursuant to the provisions of section s; of the Public Audit Act, No. 34 of20l5, on all the stadia being implemented by Sports Kenya and Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), to establish fraud, corruption or other financial improprieties due to delays in completion of the stadia and exorbitant funding of the projects, ” report reads.

The report called for an audit to uncover potential fraud, corruption, or financial improprieties linked to delays and overspending on these projects.

The committee’s findings highlight substantial expenses incurred for consultancy and preparatory work. Sports and Culture Principal Secretary Peter Tum previously revealed that Sh1 billion was spent on consultancy services for Afcon stadia, while an additional Sh1.5 billion went toward feasibility studies and topographical services for Constituency Sports Academies.

Despite these investments, the status of Constituency Sports Academies stands at a mere 2% completion. Other projects, including Talanta Sports City, have also faced significant delays. The city is only 20% complete, despite consuming Sh45 million.

The report also addressed pending bills and the completion of key infrastructure. Phase 1 of the KAS hostel building has reached 100% completion after Sh1.3 billion was used to settle pending bills. Meanwhile, the automation of the sports registrar system is only 20% complete, even though Sh115.2 million has been spent on ICT equipment.

The committee urged the State Department to prioritize funding for the Sports Registrar to finalize the system, which would ensure the seamless registration of sports personnel and organizations. This is seen as a critical step in addressing gaps that allow unlicensed individuals to engage in doping and other malpractice in the sports industry.