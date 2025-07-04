MPs Kick Out College Heads Over Poor Audit Responses In Committee Sitting

Several principals from technical and vocational training institutions were sent away by Members of Parliament after failing to adequately respond to audit queries during a session held at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, July 3.

The session was led by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, chair of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, and focused on how funds were used in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years.

Maasai Mara Technical Training Institute Principal Rachel Kimani was among those turned away. Accompanied by a finance officer, she was dismissed for failing to bring along key officers who could provide proper audit responses. MPs insisted her predecessor, who was in charge during the audit period, should have attended the session.

“Our letter clearly asked for the previous principal to attend. We can’t continue without the person who was in charge during the audit period,” said MP Wamboka.

Kapcherop Technical Training Institute Principal Elias Rotich was also dismissed for the same reason. MPs expressed concern that some institutional heads were not taking the audit process seriously.

“These principals seem unprepared. We can’t engage in accountability meetings without the right accounting officers,” said Sotik MP Francis Sigei.

Kipkabus Technical and Vocational Training College Principal Eric Tanui also faced the Committee. MPs questioned him about irregular spending, delayed construction of an engineering tuition block, and failure to meet staff diversity requirements. Tanui told the Committee that despite being at the college for two years, he had no access to project files.

“That’s unacceptable,” said Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia. “A principal who has served for two years should at least have access to project files and understand the laws on staff diversity.”

The institution was also flagged for failing to deduct taxes from Board Members’ allowances. The Committee ordered the principal to recover the money and ensure that tax deductions are done before any payments in the future.

Moiben Technical and Vocational College Principal Viola Ng’etich was questioned over spending Sh1.73 million on staff training without first carrying out a training needs assessment or having clear training guidelines. She was also pressed over late submission of audit responses.

The MPs further asked the Office of the Auditor-General to explain why institutions were not provided with sufficient information to help them respond properly.

Ollessos National Polytechnic Principal Wesley Yegon and Laisamis Technical Training Institute Principal Charles Rotich were also questioned. Rotich was grilled about the lack of ownership documents for two parcels of land donated by the community.