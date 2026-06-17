MPs Raise Concern Over Delays in Wilson Airport Upgrade Project

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure has called on the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to urgently engage the contractor undertaking infrastructure upgrades and runway rehabilitation at Wilson Airport to accelerate completion of the project.

The committee, chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki, raised concerns over delays in the works, saying the slow pace of construction was causing financial losses to aircraft operators and inconvenience to passengers using the country’s busiest domestic airport.

The concerns were raised during a meeting attended by Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa and representatives of the Kenya Association of Air Operators, among other stakeholders.

The session was convened to review the status of operations, infrastructure development projects and ongoing programmes at Wilson Airport.

In their presentation, the Ministry of Transport and KAA informed lawmakers that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 had reached 38 percent completion against an expected progress rate of 40 percent.

PS Mbaika attributed the delay to late commencement of works and changes to the original project scope after engineers encountered waterlogged ground conditions beneath sections of the runway.

Officials told the committee that the Sh1.4 billion project includes rehabilitation and expansion of taxiways aimed at improving aircraft movement, enhancing safety and addressing pavement deterioration.

However, MPs expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of implementation and urged KAA to ensure the contractor expedites the works.

“We want Wilson Airport to be a role model and to provide auxiliary services to JKIA whenever necessary. Some aircraft from JKIA should be able to land here seamlessly. Let us work to make Wilson better. This is a business, and we should not allow room for losses,” said Kariuki.

The committee was also briefed on incidents that have occurred at the airport over the past two years, including their causes, investigations conducted and measures implemented to prevent recurrence.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang proposed the development of a policy framework that would allow independent investigations into aircraft accidents, arguing that accident investigations should not be handled solely by agencies under the aviation sector.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over alleged encroachment on land surrounding Wilson Airport. Kirinyaga Central MP John Kiragu requested KAA to submit the airport’s master plan to enable the committee to assess land use and development proposals around the facility.

Responding to the concerns, KAA Managing Director Moses Wekesa assured the committee that the authority was closely monitoring the contractor and engaging stakeholders to address emerging issues.

“Honourable Chair, I ask for a little patience. We are up to the task and closely monitoring the contractor undertaking the runway works. The contract period is 18 months, and we are currently in the ninth month. Give us an opportunity to deliver the project within the agreed timelines,” he said.

PS Mbaika thanked the committee for its oversight role and pledged that the ministry would ensure all ongoing aviation projects are completed on schedule while addressing concerns raised by stakeholders.