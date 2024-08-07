MPs Reject Gender CS Nominee Soi Lang’at

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has turned down Soi Lang’at’s nomination for the position of Gender Cabinet Secretary.

In a report presented to Parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on Wednesday, all other nominees were approved except for Soi Lang’at.

“The Committee rejects the appointment of Ms Stella Soi Lang’at,” he read.

Soi was among the first batch of 20 Cabinet Secretary nominees vetted last week.

Those approved include Aden Duale (Environment), Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Alice Wahome (Lands), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Justin Muturi (Public Service), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) Rebecca Miano (Wildlife and Tourism), Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), and Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education).

Others are Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives).

The vetting was conducted from August 1 to Sunday, August 4, 2024.

This vetting process occurred amidst a strong push by Kenyans to ensure that only leaders of integrity join the Cabinet.

The previous Cabinet was dissolved by President William Ruto after weeks of sustained protests from Kenyans, who demanded significant reforms, including a complete overhaul of the Cabinet.

The protests, led by Generation Zoomers (Gen Z) and millennials, compelled the President to dismiss 11 of his former Cabinet Secretaries as part of his concessions.

If the plenary adopts the report as it is, President William Ruto will need to nominate another candidate for the ministry.

The new nominee, if there is one, will still need to undergo vetting and approval by the Committee on Appointments.