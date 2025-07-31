MPs Send Away Egerton University VC Over Unpaid Fine

Egerton University Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Ogumbo was turned away by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, for failing to pay a fine imposed by a parliamentary committee.

The Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, chaired by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, had summoned the university’s management to respond to concerns raised in the Auditor General’s report on public institutions. The committee is currently investigating issues such as land grabbing, audit non-compliance, and poor leadership in various learning institutions.

“We must protect public institutions from mismanagement,” said Wamboka.

Earlier in the day, Baringo Technical University appeared before the committee, represented by its Principal Mr. Isaac Bwamboka. The Auditor General’s report showed that part of the university’s land had been encroached upon.

“How did you allow this to happen under your watch?” Wamboka asked.

MP Kakai Bisau pressed the principal to reveal the identities of the land grabbers and whether the institution had taken any legal action. However, the principal’s responses were vague and failed to satisfy the lawmakers.

The committee also criticized the Auditor General’s report for lacking depth and clear facts.

“This report lacks the depth we need for action,” Wamboka said, as the committee ordered a fresh, physical audit of Baringo Technical University. The management was directed to cooperate fully with auditors during the site verification.

When Egerton University took the floor, the MPs noted that Prof. Ogumbo had not paid a Sh500,000 fine issued during a previous session.

“You were fined and haven’t paid—we cannot proceed like that,” said Wamboka, as the session was suspended.

The Vice Chancellor was given seven days to settle the penalty. “You have until next Wednesday to pay. If not, both you and your team will be summoned,” Wamboka warned.

The committee also questioned Egerton’s decision to use external auditors despite having an internal audit committee in place.

“Why outsource when you already have a committee in place?” asked MP Moses Kirima.

Wamboka closed the session with a warning to all public institutions. “You are custodians of the people’s trust. We will not allow negligence to go unchecked,” he said, reaffirming the committee’s commitment to transparency and accountability.