MPs Urge REREC to Strengthen Coordination With Constituency Offices on Electrification Projects

The National Assembly’s Decentralised Funds Accounts Committee (DFAC) has called on the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to enhance communication and collaboration with constituency offices during the implementation of jointly funded rural electrification projects.

The recommendation was made when REREC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rose Mkalama appeared before the committee to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor-General regarding electrification projects in Mukurweini Constituency.

The Auditor-General had questioned the status of two electrification projects financed under REREC’s matching fund programme. According to the audit report, the constituency had transferred funds to REREC for the projects, but auditors were unable to verify evidence acknowledging receipt of the funds. The projects could also not be physically identified during the audit exercise.

In her response, Dr. Mkalama confirmed that REREC had received the constituency’s contribution and matched it under the corporation’s co-funding arrangement. She told the committee that both projects had been successfully completed.

To support its position, REREC presented photographs of the completed projects, commissioning certificates and project completion certificates demonstrating that the works had been undertaken and finalized.

However, members of the committee expressed concern after it emerged that the constituency fund manager was unable to identify the projects on the ground despite the documentation provided by REREC, pointing to gaps in communication and project monitoring.

Committee Chairperson Gideon Mulyungi said the situation underscored the need for stronger collaboration between REREC and constituency offices throughout the project cycle.

“Both parties are financiers of these projects and therefore all parties should be involved during implementation,” said Mulyungi.

He urged REREC to ensure constituency offices are actively engaged from the planning stage through implementation and completion of projects to strengthen accountability and facilitate easier tracking of public investments.

Dr. Mkalama explained that the matching fund programme is aimed at accelerating rural electrification through partnerships between REREC and constituencies under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Under the arrangement, constituencies contribute funding which is matched by REREC, while the corporation undertakes the installation of power lines, transformers and related infrastructure to expand electricity access.

The committee expressed confidence that improved coordination between REREC and constituency offices would enhance oversight, promote transparency and ensure communities derive maximum benefit from rural electrification projects funded through public resources.