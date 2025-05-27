MSS focus on creating a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at the APN Port

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission made the protection of Haiti’s critical national infrastructure a top priority. Strategic assets—including Toussaint Louverture International Airport, seaports, schools, hospitals, and communication towers—are under reinforced security to ensure the continuity of essential services and the preservation of national stability. This proactive security posture has played a vital role in deterring sabotage and maintaining the functionality and accessibility of these key facilities.

In coordination with senior officials from the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) , the MSS conducted a comprehensive assessment of the APN Port—formally known as the Autorité Portuaire Nationale (National Port Authority).

As Haiti’s primary maritime gateway, the APN is a cornerstone of the country’s economic infrastructure, overseeing operations across all public ports.

Among these, the Port International de Port-au-Prince is the most critical.

The APN Port is a linchpin in Haiti’s economic, humanitarian, and national security architecture.

Safeguarding and modernizing this infrastructure is essential not only for economic recovery but also for long-term national resilience, officials said.

For the MSS, securing the APN Port is aimed at supporting uninterrupted flow of goods, strengthening public confidence, and reinforcing state authority in areas challenged by the gangs.

“It is our commitment to ensure that the port is fully under the control of the government to allow legitimate transactions. The creation of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at the Port remains our priority,” said MSS boss Godfrey Otunge.

Kenya is among countries that have contributed troops to Haiti to help in containing criminal gangs there.

The gangs have been wrecking havoc in Port-au-Prince killing and displacing many.