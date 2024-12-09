Mudavadi Accuses Some Politicians of Frustrating the Reconstitution of IEBC

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused politicians who are using courts to frustrate the reconstitution of electoral commission noting that they were driven by malice to the country.

Mudavadi said that there had been a multi sectorial and political agreement on the rebuilding of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and any attempts to halt the process using courts was misguided.

Speaking at the launch of the Information and Communication Technologies Digital Hub and Digital Economy Conference at Kakamega County Polytechnic Mudavadi said President William Ruto and former Prime minister Raila Odinga had agreed for the creation of the IEBC and wondered why some politicians were keen on scuttling the process.

“Majority of the leaders and Kenyans are keen on a new commission and led by President Ruto and Raila have agreed, but there are a few leaders who are hellbent on seeing the country without the election body, their move is driven by malice,” said Mudavadi.

He called on the leaders at had gone to court some using proxies to drop the cases and have the country get a new leadership for the IEBC.

“Apart from any by elections, there is also the need for the country to begin the review of boundaries ahead of the elections,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi called on leaders to work had and implement their manifestos in the remaining two year noting the electorates will make their decision based on the remain 24 Months.

“We have already finished two years and there is another two before the electorates make the final decision,there no leader should waste time on unnecessary bickering and empty politics,” said Mudavadi.

He said that the Kenya Kwanza government was on the right track trying to improve the livelihood of Kenya and the country’s economy.

Mudavadi”s issue on the IEBC, echoed by Kakamega governor Fernandez Barassa who called on the need tor the recommend.

During the meeting Mudavadi said the government had put 22000 government services online and noted that he would consider having the recruitment of police be done online as the first stage.

“In the spirit of transparency, we will have the first stage of police recruitment through a digital platforms to cut off middlemen who were making money from the recruitment process.

Mudavadi said also on the pipeline is the having Occurrence Book (OB) at the police done digitally to remove the possibility cases of people plucking pages with the reporting.

“We need to fully embrace online services on all fronts to ensure that we simplify how people work but also weed corruption through the interaction of paper work,” said Mudavadi.