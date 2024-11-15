Mudavadi Calls For Caution On Roads As Festive Season Approaches Amid Increased Accidents

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged caution on the roads as the festive season approaches, following a rise in road accidents across the country.

In a statement, Mudavadi highlighted that road fatalities and accidents have significantly increased this year compared to the same period last year.

The recent accident occurred at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway where 13 people died.

Mudavadi condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones and sent heartfelt wishes for swift recovery to those injured.

Between January and November 2024, 4,047 people lost their lives in road accidents, up from 3,726 during the same period in 2023. The number of accidents also rose to 20,369, compared to 19,262 last year. In addition, serious injuries increased to 10,124 from 9,059 in 2023.

Mudavadi emphasized that many of these accidents could be avoided if motorists exercised more caution. “I hereby instruct all traffic police officers to ensure that all PSVs (Public Service Vehicles) are roadworthy and driven safely,” he said.

The Prime CS also directed that all PSVs on the road must display the registered name of the Sacco, company, or institution they belong to, have a valid inspection status, and operate within their licensed routes.

“As we approach the festive season, I urge all road users to exercise caution and vigilance to ensure the safety of all. With students preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams and Kenyans getting ready for the festive season, it is important that motorists take extra care on our roads,” Mudavadi added.