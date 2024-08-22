Mudavadi Says Kenya to Have First Nuclear Power Plant in 2034

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya plans to construct its first nuclear power plant by 2034.

Mudavadi said a research reactor will also be commissioned by early 2030s in an initiative that begins in 2027 and aims to increase energy capacity, reduce CO2 emissions, and create significant job opportunities, boosting economic growth.

“Kenya is committed to leading in clean energy. Kenya focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking after meeting with William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) at his Railways office, Mudavadi appreciated NEA’s mentorship of young Kenyans in STEM.

He highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration.

Their discussion focused on advancing nuclear technology as part of Kenya’s sustainable energy strategy and aligns with NEA’s leadership goals to integrate atomic energy into our clean energy mix.

Key areas include deploying Small Modular Reactor technology, enhancing research, and building institutional sustainability.

Mudavadi said the government was keen to strengthen partnership with NEA for Kenya’s long-term energy and development goals.

“As we move forward, this collaboration will play a vital role in the successful implementation of our nuclear energy program, contributing to the nation’s prosperity and sustainability,” said Mudavadi.

In addition, Kenya will host the 2nd edition of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit (USANES) from August 27-30.

The summit will assess the industry’s readiness for nuclear energy adoption in Africa and seek to address concerns hindering nuclear power adoption in the region.

It aims to bolster existing relationships and establish new ones to reinforce cooperation in the nuclear energy sector while underscoring the opportunities nuclear power presents to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Participants will include policymakers, technical experts, and industry leaders, engaging in educational workshops, stakeholder engagement sessions, and multilateral discussions on topics such as financing, workforce development, and supply chain preparedness.

The first summit was held in Ghana by the US Department of Energy (DOE) in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

The Accra summit focused on fostering international cooperation on nuclear technology, sharing innovative solutions, and shaping policies.

President William Ruto, during his state visit to the US in May, and his counterpart President Joe Biden held discussions centered on partnership on clean energy and resilience, including deepening US-Africa nuclear industry cooperation.