Mudavadi’s Secretary Kibisu Kabatesi Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s secretary, government strategic communications Kibisu Kabatesi has resigned.

In a letter dated October 25, Kabatesi said he resigned for personal reasons as he thanked President William Ruto for allowing him to serve in the said position.

His resignation took effect on November 1.

“Through you, I would like to thank the President for the opportunity accorded to me to serve in the above capacity. I also thank you verily for the time and support accorded to me while serving under you,” the letter reads.

“I would have wished that we continued the great work of streamlining government communications to create a conversation between government and its citizens, save that for personal reasons, I undertake to resign from the position of secretary, government strategic communications effective November 1, 2023. I do this with a clear conscience and utmost humility that my talents will find utility at another time in the service of our great country.”

Kabatesi sought payment of all his dues.