MultiChoice Announces Price Hike for DSTV and GOtv Streaming Services

Kenyans enjoying streaming services from Multichoice’s DSTV and GoTV will have to dig deep into their pockets to access the services.

This is after the company announced that it has revised the prices of its packages for both Gotv and DSTV.

In a statement dated March 20, the company alerted its customers of the new prices which are set to take effect on April 1.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic outlook and thus has kept the increase at the lowest possible point while ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services,” the statement reads.

New DSTV streaming package Prices

The new prices for DSTV streaming will now be as follows; Lite Sh700, Access (remains the same) Sh1,300, Family Sh2,000, Compact Sh3,700, Compact Plus Sh6,500, Premium Sh10,500 and XtraView Sh1,500 per month.

This is an increase of Sh50 for Lite users, Sh150 for Family subscribers, Sh200 for Compact users, Sh300 for Compact Plus subscribers and Sh600 for Premium subscribers.

New GoTV Package prices

The prices for GoTV have been revised to; Lite Sh220, Value Sh669, Plus(remains the same) Sh999, Max Sh1499, Supa Sh1999 and Supa Plus Sh3700 per month.

This is an increase for Lite, Value, Max, Supa and Supa Plus subscribers from the current Sh199, Sh649, Sh1449, Sh1899, and Sh3500 respectively.

The company said in the statement that the new prices are a result of the ‘economic outlook’ and they acknowledged that they tried to make the increase as low as possible.

GOtv and DSTV have a wide range of programs for their audience, including news, sports, kids, entertainment, and audio content. With its various packages in place, DStv users can now access over 165 channels.