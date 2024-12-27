Multimedia Journalist Oliver Mathenge Exits Nation Media Group

Nation Media Group (NMG) Multimedia Editor Oliver Mathenge has announced his departure from the company, marking the end of a transformative chapter in his career.

Mathenge shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on his accomplishments and contributions to NMG’s digital evolution.

“As Multimedia Editor at NTV, I had the privilege of leading key initiatives that contributed to NMG’s digital evolution in broadcasting. I am particularly proud of the team’s work in developing the NTV Kenya website, which has become a valuable platform for NTV’s diverse content,” Mathenge wrote.

He expressed pride in his team’s efforts to establish NTV as a leader in digital storytelling, particularly during the 2022 election coverage.

“During my tenure as Managing Editor (Audiences and Engagement), I was involved in shaping the company’s North Star and Content Strategy, leading to the establishment of an Integrated Newsroom. This provided valuable insights that have guided my approach to digital transformation,” he said.

Mathenge also highlighted milestones achieved under his leadership, including the implementation of paywalls for Nation Africa, Business Daily, and The East African. He credited the success of these initiatives to a focus on quality journalism and data-driven strategies that have created sustainable revenue streams.

In addition, he chaired a task force that developed NMG’s Artificial Intelligence Framework and represented the company on the Media Council of Kenya’s working group on AI guidelines.

Reflecting on his 14-year career in communications, Mathenge expressed gratitude for the experiences gained at NMG.

“During my time at NMG, I learned invaluable lessons and worked alongside incredibly talented colleagues. As I move forward, I am excited about the opportunities ahead and eager to contribute to the evolving media landscape,” he stated.

Mathenge’s diverse career spans over a decade in political and current affairs journalism. He has also excelled in corporate branding, communication, and marketing, with a proven track record in education and behavior change communication.

Before joining NMG, Mathenge served as Digital Editor at Radio Africa Group in Nairobi. He is also known for his creative pursuits as a blogger, poet, and writer.