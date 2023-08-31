Munya in Court Over Arror and Kimwarer Graft Case

The prosecution on Thursday failed to lead former CS Peter Munya to testify as a witness in the Arrow and Kimwarer dams scandal.

In a bizarre twist of events, Munya appeared in court but when he took the witness stand, the prosecution said they were not ready to proceed with the matter.

The State sought an adjournment but trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu declined their application.

With Munya on the stand, the prosecution said they had no questions for him. He subsequently was let go.

Prior to this, a warrant of arrest had been issued against the PNU party leader for failing to appear in court as a witness in the case.

Today’s proceedings resulted to the Magistrate issuing a warning to anybody trying to interfere with this case or non production of witnesses.

She said she will not hesitate to exercise her powers and cite parties in court for contempt.

She said it was the last time the matter was being adjourned.

The matter will now proceed on September 11.

