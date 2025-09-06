Murat Ülker Net Worth

Murat Ülker, the Turkish billionaire businessman and food magnate, has a net worth of $5.3 billion. Known as one of the wealthiest individuals in Turkey, Ülker built his fortune through his leadership of Yıldız Holding, the parent company of Ülker, a powerhouse in the global food industry. His empire spans biscuits, chocolates, confectionery, beverages, and personal care products, making him one of the most influential figures in international food manufacturing.

Rise in Business

Murat Ülker was born into a business-oriented family, with his father and uncle founding Ülker Food Company. After completing his education, he gained international experience by working at the Continental Baking Company in the United States before returning to Turkey to join the family business. His early exposure to global food production helped him bring modern practices into Ülker, positioning the brand for worldwide expansion.

Leadership at Yıldız Holding

Ülker rose through the ranks and eventually became Chairman and CEO of Yıldız Holding, the umbrella company that oversees a vast portfolio of brands. Under his leadership, the company expanded aggressively into international markets, exporting to over 110 countries.

The company’s wide range of products includes:

Biscuits, wafers, and chocolates

Confectionery and chewing gum

Baby food and personal care items

Beverages, including the launch of Cola Turka, which famously featured commercials starring actor Chevy Chase

Global Acquisitions and Expansion

Murat Ülker’s most notable business moves include high-profile acquisitions that elevated Yıldız Holding onto the global stage. In 2007, the company purchased Godiva Chocolatier for $850 million, securing one of the world’s most prestigious luxury chocolate brands. In 2013, Yıldız further expanded its sweet empire by acquiring DeMet’s Candy Company for $221 million, strengthening its foothold in the U.S. confectionery market.

In addition to his role at Yıldız Holding, Ülker became Chairman of the Board of Gözde Private Equity Inc. in 2010, further diversifying his investments.

Wealth and Recognition

Thanks to his sharp business acumen and international expansion strategies, Murat Ülker has consistently been listed among the richest people in Turkey. His net worth of $5.3 billion reflects both his family’s legacy and his personal ability to transform a local food business into a global powerhouse.

Personal Life

Beyond business, Murat Ülker leads a private family life. He is married and has three children. Despite his immense wealth, he is known for his low-key personality compared to other global billionaires, focusing largely on his businesses and philanthropic interests.

