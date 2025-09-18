Murkomen assures of transparency in planned police recruitment exercise

The government has committed to ensuring the planned police recruitment is transparent and free of graft.

Addressing the media in Kisumu county, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) officials are locked up in meetings in Nairobi to deliberate on recruitment regulations.

Murkomen, while addressing the question of regulations for recruitment, stressed that the process to be undertaken soon must give an opportunity to deserving Kenyans.

“The National Police Service(NPS) and Commission will be giving us clarity of direction,” explained the CS.

He disclosed that although he has been briefed about the deliberations, he does not want to preempt the outcome of the meeting.

“Eventually, we want a transparent process free of bribery claims and ensure recruitment to NPS doesn’t go to the highest bidder,” said the CS.

He said corruption is one area, the NPS has carried the tag for a long time and should be changed.

Referring to the ongoing grassroots engagement dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama, the CS noted that a solution on how to conclusively address the allegations of corruption within the NPS is a matter to be confronted head-on.

“From the word go, we want those deserving recruited to the NPS, not those who have bought their way,” said the CS.

Murkomen also weighed in on the issues of electoral offenses during the upcoming mini polls planned for November.

Murkomen sounded a warning that the government does not condone electoral malpractice, and the security agencies will ensure that the aspirants and candidates conduct themselves as spelled out by the electoral body.

“The aspirants should provide their campaign schedules, which are necessary to provide security support. We are ready to provide support to county security teams by bolstering their strengths with officers from other parts of the country to ensure we are maintaining law and order.”

He warned that it’s an offense to disrupt the activities of an opponent, and if IEBC finds anyone in breach, they will ensure they are arrested and charged.

He at the same time sounded an alarm on the surge in Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) reported cases in Nyanza and Western regions and other parts of the country.

He noted that the matter is rampant and should be addressed immediately.

“SGBV is very prevalent. It is widespread across the country,” said the CS.

He noted that Kisumu county has surpassed the national percentage at 32 against 36.

He condemned what happened to the 13-year-old girl in Suba North, Homabay county, saying the brutal act should be severely punished.

“The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has already sent a specialised team to support the county security team and ensure we get to the bottom of the act that happened yesterday ( September 17th),” said the CS.

He regretted to note that the Homabay incident is not isolated, because other cases go unreported in other parts of the country.

“It is happening all over. This matter is prevalent because of the repugnant practices, disco matanga, including women inheritance and issues related to broken family ties,” stated Murkomen.

He also noted that the perpetrators are the same people entrusted to ensure the children are safe.

He called on various stakeholders to join hands and fight the vice and sensitize the public to apprehend the criminals and bring brought to justice.

He noted that there are no rescue centres and urged the county government to cooperate on the same.

Also, the CS directed the crackdown on emerging criminal gangs and goons in western Kenya and the Nairobi Metropolitan areas and hired by politicians.

“The criminal activities perpetuated by the gangs and goons and taking control of our communities, including the rural areas.

“As the security team and the government of Kenya, the NPS cannot abrogate its responsibility to civilians. It is the duty of the NPS to provide security, and therefore, we have requested our leaders to work with us to ensure the civilians do their work and the security issues are addressed by security officers.”

He said all those criminal activities undertaken in groups in the name of gangs will be dealt with.

“This is the civilized government of Kenya and must find ways to engage them, not carry crude weapons and submit to the authority,” said the CS.

He stressed the importance of democracy and warned that they will not legalize goons.

“It’s not only Western and Nyanza; we have a problem in the Nairobi Metropolitan area. All these issues must be dealt with wholesomely, and there is a reason why Isiolo is also part of these problems because we know those who have been ferrying people from other cities to Isiolo,” said the CS.

He said they are going to lay out a strategy to dismantle the goons and go after their financiers and finances.

“We will engage those who have been hiring them to either exit or we take the necessary legal action and urge the judiciary to work together.”

He talked on the issue of boda boda regulation, saying it should be structured and not misused for criminal activities.

“Once they are organised and structured, they will be incorporated in the security teams,” said the CS in regulating the boda boda sector.

He also faulted the rise of illicit alcohol and adulterated ethanol.

He announced that a special team has been formed to go after the culprits.