Murkomen holds high-level talks with UN officials on security and refugees’ affairs

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen pitched for Kenya’s enhanced partnership in tackling emerging security challenges and addressing refugees matters.

Kenya hosts thousands of refugees in camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.

Murkomen who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, attending the 8th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025), on the sidelines held talks with United Nations (UN)top officials, underscoring Kenya’s commitment in securing the country and also meeting her international obligations.

During his bilateral engagement with the Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), he stated Kenya’s firm committed to its responsibilities as a host country.

He said Kenya will continue to work closely with UNHCR and all partners to cater for the over 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in various camps and urban city counties.

“I had the honour of meeting with Mr. Raouf Mazou, who acknowledged Kenya’s unwavering commitment to protecting refugees and managing their affairs,” the CS noted.

He added that Mazou acknowledged Kenya and UNHCR’s longstanding partnership—spanning over 56 years— in supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

“A key focus of our discussion was on the recently launched Shirika Plan—a transformative, multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at fostering the socio-economic inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers,” the CS said.

Murkomen said the plan seeks to promote self-reliance and resilience among displaced populations while delivering tangible benefits to host communities.

The plan also seeks to integrate the refugees with the host communities.

“I highlighted the need to deepen collaboration to not only address immediate humanitarian needs but also confront the underlying causes of displacement, including conflict and climate change.”

He also urged the UNHCR to amplify advocacy for peace and the cessation of violence in affected regions— which is critical in tackling forced displacement at its root. Separately, Murkomen on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

“Our discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between Kenya and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction on key sectors, including disaster risk reduction, preparedness and response, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.”

“Capacity-building and training of personnel, technology transfer and innovation, exchange of information and best practices, and humanitarian cooperation in emergencies were also discussed.”

The CS said on his part, Kishore lauded Kenya’s efforts, which hosts the UN-Habitat, in making cities resilient.

“He also congratulated Kenya on its recent launch of the “Early Warnings for All” initiative (EW4All) to enhance disaster preparedness, a key step towards fostering anticipatory action and protecting lives and livelihoods from disasters.”

He also paid a courtesy call on Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Dr Fancy Too, at the Kenyan Chancery.

He noted that Kenya’s presence in Geneva since 1995 has enabled the country to maintain a strategic engagement in multilateral diplomacy and to make significant contributions towards building a safer and more resilient world.

“The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is actively coordinating various institutions and agencies to manage and mitigate the adverse effects of disasters in the country,” said the CS.

He was accompanied by members of the Kenyan delegation also attending the global conference.