Murkomen Opens 4th Indo-Pacific Maritime Security Meeting in Mombasa

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday presided over the opening of the 4th Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) Platform Steering Committee Meeting, jointly hosted by the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) and EU-CRIMARIO (Critical Maritime Routes Indo-Pacific).

Murkomen said the initiative plays a key role in strengthening maritime security and safety across the region.

“The EU-CRIMARIO project is aimed at strengthening maritime safety and security. Its flagship initiative, IORIS, is a secure, neutral, web-based platform that brings together over 150 agencies from 70 countries to coordinate maritime operations in real time,” he said.

He noted that the Kenya Coast Guard Service, in collaboration with CRIMARIO, has developed a mobile application dubbed Usalama Baharini (Safety at Sea), which is integrated into the IORIS platform.

Through the system, fisherfolk are able to access timely safety and security information, enabling faster response to maritime threats and emergencies.

EU-CRIMARIO is an EU-funded initiative aimed at enhancing maritime safety, security and the Blue Economy. It supports Kenyan agencies in tracking vessels, sharing intelligence, and coordinating real-time responses to threats such as piracy and illegal fishing.