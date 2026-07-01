Close Menu
    Button
    NEWS

    Murkomen receives update on Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said that effective public order management and the protection of businesses and critical infrastructure will be key pillars of the planned Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU). Speaking during a benchmarking visit to the City of London Police in the United Kingdom, Murkomen said the Kenyan delegation sought to understand how London’s specialized urban police service manages public order while safeguarding commercial districts and strategic installations. “We sought to learn the systems put in place to manage public order and protect businesses and critical installations,” Murkomen said. According to the CS, lessons drawn from London’s policing model will help shape the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit into a modern, professional, and effective security formation capable of addressing the unique challenges of a major metropolitan area. The London visit comes as the government intensifies efforts to operationalize the NMPU, a specialized unit envisioned to strengthen security, improve rapid response capabilities, combat emerging criminal threats, and enhance coordination among security agencies in Nairobi and its satellite towns. Earlier, Murkomen and his delegation met the UK’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, where discussions focused on cooperation in establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit and broader Kenya–UK security collaboration under the two countries’ strategic partnership framework. The CS was accompanied by Johnson Sakaja, National Government Coordination Principal Secretary Ahmed Ibrahim, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Maurice Makoloo, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli. The government has been conducting international benchmarking missions in cities such as New York and London as it develops the framework, operating procedures, and command structure for the new unit, which is expected to serve as a model for similar metropolitan police formations in other major Kenyan cities. [04/06, 22:12] Cyrus Ombati Star: Court Temporarily Stops Suspension of Masimba MCA Bouse Mairura By Magati Obebo The High Court in Kisii has temporarily halted disciplinary sanctions imposed against Masimba Ward MCA Bouse Mairura, granting him a reprieve pending the hearing of a petition challenging the decision of the Kisii County Assembly. Justice Prof. Nixon Sifuna issued the stay orders on Thursday after Mairura moved to court under a certificate of urgency, contesting the Assembly’s decision to suspend him from House sittings for six months. The disciplinary action had also affected Ichuni Ward MCA Wycliffe Siocha, who was removed from all County Assembly committees following the proceedings. Siocha was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Kisii town earlier on Thursday and is currently recovering at a private hospital in the county. In his application, Mairura argued that enforcing the suspension would deny residents of Masimba Ward effective representation in the County Assembly. He sought the court’s intervention to stop the implementation of the sanctions until the case is heard and determined. Justice Sifuna granted temporary stay orders, effectively suspending the Assembly’s decision and allowing Mairura to continue discharging his legislative responsibilities, including attending Assembly sittings. “Pending the inter partes hearing of the application, there be a temporary stay of the suspension,” part of the court order stated. The court further directed both parties to file their responses and submissions ahead of the hearing of the petition. Mairura’s legal team maintains that the disciplinary process leading to the suspension was flawed and violated his constitutional rights, issues they want the court to determine during the substantive hearing. The matter is scheduled for mention on June 16, 2026, when the court is expected to give further directions on the case.
    Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said that effective public order management and the protection of businesses and critical infrastructure will be key pillars of the planned Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU). Speaking during a benchmarking visit to the City of London Police in the United Kingdom, Murkomen said the Kenyan delegation sought to understand how London’s specialized urban police service manages public order while safeguarding commercial districts and strategic installations. “We sought to learn the systems put in place to manage public order and protect businesses and critical installations,” Murkomen said. According to the CS, lessons drawn from London’s policing model will help shape the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit into a modern, professional, and effective security formation capable of addressing the unique challenges of a major metropolitan area. The London visit comes as the government intensifies efforts to operationalize the NMPU, a specialized unit envisioned to strengthen security, improve rapid response capabilities, combat emerging criminal threats, and enhance coordination among security agencies in Nairobi and its satellite towns. Earlier, Murkomen and his delegation met the UK’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, where discussions focused on cooperation in establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit and broader Kenya–UK security collaboration under the two countries’ strategic partnership framework. The CS was accompanied by Johnson Sakaja, National Government Coordination Principal Secretary Ahmed Ibrahim, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Maurice Makoloo, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli. The government has been conducting international benchmarking missions in cities such as New York and London as it develops the framework, operating procedures, and command structure for the new unit, which is expected to serve as a model for similar metropolitan police formations in other major Kenyan cities. [04/06, 22:12] Cyrus Ombati Star: Court Temporarily Stops Suspension of Masimba MCA Bouse Mairura By Magati Obebo The High Court in Kisii has temporarily halted disciplinary sanctions imposed against Masimba Ward MCA Bouse Mairura, granting him a reprieve pending the hearing of a petition challenging the decision of the Kisii County Assembly. Justice Prof. Nixon Sifuna issued the stay orders on Thursday after Mairura moved to court under a certificate of urgency, contesting the Assembly’s decision to suspend him from House sittings for six months. The disciplinary action had also affected Ichuni Ward MCA Wycliffe Siocha, who was removed from all County Assembly committees following the proceedings. Siocha was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Kisii town earlier on Thursday and is currently recovering at a private hospital in the county. In his application, Mairura argued that enforcing the suspension would deny residents of Masimba Ward effective representation in the County Assembly. He sought the court’s intervention to stop the implementation of the sanctions until the case is heard and determined. Justice Sifuna granted temporary stay orders, effectively suspending the Assembly’s decision and allowing Mairura to continue discharging his legislative responsibilities, including attending Assembly sittings. “Pending the inter partes hearing of the application, there be a temporary stay of the suspension,” part of the court order stated. The court further directed both parties to file their responses and submissions ahead of the hearing of the petition. Mairura’s legal team maintains that the disciplinary process leading to the suspension was flawed and violated his constitutional rights, issues they want the court to determine during the substantive hearing. The matter is scheduled for mention on June 16, 2026, when the court is expected to give further directions on the case.

    Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Wednesday received a progress update from the technical team tasked with establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

    According to the ministry, the team is refining the Unit’s operational framework while ensuring officers will be adequately equipped and trained to tackle emerging security threats and work closely with the public to maintain law and order.

    “The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be a model for future policing in Kenya. We must therefore get it right,” Murkomen said.

    The briefing was attended by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Mohamed Amin, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, Internal Security Secretary Thomas Saka, and Nairobi City County Head of Law Enforcement and Inspectorate Services Eva Wangechi, alongside other stakeholders.

    Plans were to roll out the unit operations from July 1 but indications are there are delays.

    The government had conducted international benchmarking missions in cities such as New York and London as it develops the framework, operating procedures, and command structure for the new unit, which is expected to serve as a model for similar metropolitan police formations in other major Kenyan cities.

    As one of Africa’s fastest growing metropolitan centres, Nairobi has in recent years faced evolving and increasingly complex security threats.

    In response, President William Ruto in February directed the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU) to combat insecurity and safeguard economic interests in the city.

    The unit, expected to begin operations by July, will focus on smart policing, visible patrols, and mandatory body cameras for officers.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.