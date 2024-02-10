fbpx
    Murkomen Sacks Kenya Railways Chairman in Changes 

    Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen sacked the Kenya Railway board chair captain Mohamed Abdi in changes. 

    This ends a feud that Abdi had with his now former Managing Director Phillip Mainga.

    Murkomen named Abdi Bare Duale, a brother to defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale as the new board chairman for three years in the changes announced in a gazette notice dated February 5.

    Captain Moha is the owner of Skyward Express, a local airline that has revolutionised local air transport.

    In other changes, president William Ruto named Muhumed Abdi Mohamed as the chairman of the board of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited for a period of three years.

    Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu named Hawa Shanko as a member of the council of North Eastern National Polytechnic for a period of three years while tourism CS Alfred Mutua appointed Dr Yussuf Adan as a member of the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, for a period of three years.

    Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Aisha Jumwa appointed Hussein Kadida as a member of the National Heroes Council for three years.

