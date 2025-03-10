Murkomen to visit Kisii, Narok over renewed ethnic fighting 

The government is committed to fostering peaceful co-existence and cohesion between all communities as a critical foundation for economic development and stability, interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Following inter-communal skirmishes along the Narok-Kisii border, the government immediately deployed additional security personnel to contain the situation, he added.

Murkomen said he will visit the area on Friday for talks to address the menace.

He said the conflict has been quelled and calm has returned to the area.

In a bid to find sustainable solutions to the problem, Murkomen met a section of leaders from the two communities.

“We resolved to hold two meetings this Friday in the affected area to kickstart the peace-building process,” he said.

“I have also directed schools and health centers that had been closed because of the security situation to re-open immediately and security to be beefed up to ensure safety.”

The security personnel on the ground are under instruction to apprehend anyone found carrying weapons in the area and those fanning animosity between the two communities.

Present were MPs Julius Sunkuli (Kilgoris), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Rebecca Tonkei (Narok County Woman Rep), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Gloria Orwoba (Nominated Senator).

At the same time, Kisii and Narok County leaders met in Kiango to solve the issue.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Narok’s Patrick ole Ntutu met as part of efforts to solve the attacks.

Kisii County Commissioner Joseph Kibet said a suspect was arrested Monday morning in South Mugirango over cattle rustling.

He has already been handed to the DCI for further interrogation, Kibet said at Kiango ahead of a peace meeting between the Kisii and the Maasai.

“We are already investigating who this suspect has been dealing with across the border in conducting the illicit trade,” stated Kibet.

Simba Arati, on his part condemned the ethnic skirmishes describing them as primitive and time wasting.

“We should not be talking about cattle theft in times like today, a time when we should be talking about education and development,” Arati stated.

He asked the security personnel deployed to troubled spot to up their game and stop the carnage saying both counties cannot afford to lose more lives in the conflict.

“If Kenyan security forces manage the alshabaab in Somalia, then they have the capability to tame these skirmishes,” said Arati.

At least four people, two from each side, have died in the weeklong ethnic violence.