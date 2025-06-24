Murkomen: We are ready to meet families of June 25 victims

The government is ready to meet and hold talks with the families of protest victims, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking at State House during a breakfast with FKF Premier League champions, Kenya Police FC, Murkomen said the government had opened the door for dialogue and was prepared to extend a supporting hand to the affected families.

“In the Ministry, and from a human perspective, we are ready to meet the families of the victims who unfortunately, lost their lives as a result of these political acts. We are open to having a conversation with them and exploring ways we can offer further support,” said the CS.

The victims who include parents and other relatives of the more than 60 people who were killed in the protests have been demanding justice. Many others are missing.

His comments came a day before an anniversary to mark a year since the protests was held. The protests are planned for June 25, 2025.

Police say they are ready to provide security for the protests in several parts of the country.

Murkomen also called on politicians and activists who are preventing the victims’ families from engaging with the government to step aside and allow dialogue to proceed.

“I want to ask those political actors to keep off and allow the families to meet us and have a conversation, so we can explore how best to support them,” he said.

The CS also took the opportunity to call out politicians planning political violence in the guise of peaceful demonstrations.

“It is unfortunate that some leaders who, just around this time last year, were standing here defending law and order are today orchestrating violence and distributing crude weapons,” said the CS.

He warned that the government will take stern action against such political leaders.

“We will be ruthless in dealing with such characters because we want this country to remain a nation of law and order.”

The breakfast ceremony extended to Kenya Police FC, which was led by President William Ruto and attended by Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports CS Salim Mvurya. Mining and Blue Economy CS Hassan Joho, Interior Security and National Administration PS Raymond Omolo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Police FC and Police Bullets teams, among other sports stakeholders, were also present.

The Police FC and Police Bullets FC emerged the champions in the FKF Men’s Premier League and Women’s Premier League 2024/25 season, respectively.