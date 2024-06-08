Myles Turner Sibling: Meet the Beautiful Mya Turner

Myles Turner is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Indiana Pacers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He played one season for the Texas Longhorns before declaring for the 2015 NBA draft, where he was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 11th overall pick.

Turner has been with the Pacers for nine years, earning numerous accolades and setting franchise records along the way.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, solidifying his position among the top big men in the franchise’s history.

Turner led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals, marking his first successful postseason run.

Siblings

Myles has one younger sister named Mya Turner. As siblings, Myles and Mya have grown up together, supporting and inspiring each other.

They often collaborate on social media, working with various brands and projects together.

College career

Turner played one season for the Texas Longhorns in 2014-15.

As a freshman, he appeared in 34 games, starting 7, and averaged 22.2 minutes, 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Turner had several standout performances, including a 25-point, 12-rebound game against Texas Tech and a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double against Oklahoma.

He shot 45.5% from the field and 83.9% from the free throw line.

Despite his impressive individual stats, the Longhorns struggled as a team, finishing 20-14 overall and 8-10 in Big 12 play.

Turner declared for the 2015 NBA Draft after his freshman season and was selected 11th overall by the Indiana Pacers.

NBA career

Turner’s NBA career began when he was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Despite missing 21 games due to a thumb injury, he managed to average 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in his rookie season.

Turner earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors, showcasing his potential as a young player.

He continued to develop and grow throughout his early years in the league. He recorded career highs in points and rebounds, and was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February 2016.

As he became a consistent starter for the Pacers, he solidified his position as a key player in the franchise.

In 2018, Turner signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Pacers, solidifying his position as a core player for the team.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated growth, leadership, and a strong commitment to the Pacers, earning the respect of his teammates and coaching staff.

In his ninth season, Turner reached new heights, averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Turner also became the franchise’s all-time leader in blocked shots, surpassing Jermaine O’Neal.