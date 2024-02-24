Mystery As Body Held At Nakuru War Memorial Hospital Mortuary Over Sh900,000 Bill Is Stolen

Mystery surrounds claims unknown people broke into the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital mortuary and stole a female body.

The body had been preserved there for close to six months.

This is the latest controversy at the facility amid fights over its ownership.

The hospital’s matron Patricia Musale said the female body had been preserved at the facility from September 2023 following a family dispute between a father and his children.

On February 15, 2024, the children were granted orders by the court to bury their mother.

The family approached the War Memorial Hospital matron inquiring on how they would settle a Sh921,000 bill but on February 20, unknown persons broke into the morgue and took the body of the woman before taking it to the Nakuru Referral Hospital Morgue for preservation.

The family would later transfer it to Umash Funeral Home on February 21, 2024.

Musale said she reported the matter at Kaptembo Police Station in Nakuru West where police officers have launched investigations.

Musale said the body was moved without proper documentation and an uncleared bill.

The hospital is embroiled in controversy over land ownership.

The county government claims it now owns the hospital in a move that has paralyzed operations there. A court has stopped the move amid political and police laxity to help the situation. There are claims some powerful individuals are targeting a huge land that the hospital owns.