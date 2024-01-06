NACADA And KUJ Condemn Violent Attack On Journalist, Police At Kettle House Bar And Grill

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) have condemned Kettle House Bar and Grill incident that resulted to Journalists and Police being injured.

NACADA, represented by Chairman Stephen Mairori, emphasized that journalists and law enforcement officers are legally empowered to carry out their duties without facing threats, intimidation, or violence.

“The Authority takes great exception to the violent nature of the response to the crackdown on illegal shisha activities in the country and reminds the public that attacks on members of the press, security officers, and other authorized personnel carrying out their duties are punishable by law. Because of this, criminal charges against the offenders have commenced and they will be arraigned in court to answer to various charges related to the assault,” Mairiri said.

KUJ, represented by Secretary General Erick Oduor, underscored journalists’ right to serve society and called on law enforcement to take appropriate action.

The incident transpired when officials targeted the establishment for permitting patrons to smoke shisha, a prohibited activity in Kenya.

Journalists and police officers sustained injuries during the ensuing confrontation, and some had their equipment damaged.

The altercation unfolded as police, accompanied by journalists and NACADA officials, sought to apprehend club managers and patrons for alleged shisha smoking.

Confronted by the club’s bouncers, the journalists were physically assaulted, with their recording equipment confiscated. Notably, the injured individuals, including Nation Media photographer Boniface Bogita, are reported to be in stable condition.

A knife suspected to have been used in the stabbings was recovered during the operation, leading to the arrest of 21 individuals.

The Kettle House Bar and Grill had previously faced complaints from neighbors about loud music, prompting action during the recent raid against shisha. NACADA’s CEO Antony Omerikwa and Head of Enforcement Nicholas Kosgei led the operation, resulting in several arrests and the recovery of shisha pots. Shisha has been banned in Kenya since 2017, with penalties including fines starting at Ksh 50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months.