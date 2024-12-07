NACADA Honored At FiRe Awards For Excellence In Financial Reporting

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) was awarded a Certificate of Recognition at the 2024 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards.

The accolade, presented last night in Nairobi, was in the category of Unqualified Report – International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), highlighting the Authority’s strong commitment to financial management and accountability.

Speaking at the event, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa expressed pride in the achievement, attributing the success to the Authority’s strict adherence to government policies and guidelines on resource management.

“This award reflects the robust systems and frameworks we’ve developed to ensure the prudent use of resources entrusted to us,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

“At NACADA, transparency and accountability are non-negotiable in our fight against alcohol and drug abuse.”

The FiRe Awards, an annual event organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), recognize excellence in financial reporting, corporate governance, and sustainability.

The awards encourage organizations to adopt high standards of financial reporting and compliance with international accounting principles.

NACADA’s recognition demonstrates the Authority’s alignment with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), a globally accepted framework for public sector entities.

Dr. Omerikwa highlighted NACADA’s efforts to improve resource management, including strengthening internal controls, enhancing governance structures, continuous training in financial management, and leveraging technology for efficient reporting.

“The public trusts us with addressing the serious issue of alcohol and drug abuse, and we must show integrity in how we manage financial resources,” Dr. Omerikwa added. “This award is a reflection of our commitment to that responsibility.”

The Authority has consistently demonstrated its dedication to good governance and effective service delivery, setting an example for other public sector organizations.

Dr. Omerikwa thanked the NACADA team and stakeholders for their dedication. “This recognition is not just for NACADA as an institution—it’s a collective win for everyone involved in our success,” he said.