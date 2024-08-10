Nacada Sounds Alarm over Alcohol Uptake Through Rectum

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Friday warned that the uptake of alcohol through the rectum poses health complications.

Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthony Omerikwa said recent media reports show alcohol enemas has allegedly been adopted by Kenyan youths.

Alcohol enemas (also called butt chugging or boofing) is the introduction of alcohol into the body through the rectum.

Omerikwa warned the trend poses enormous health risks and called for urgent inquiry by relevant stakeholders into the trend.

“Compared to other methods of consumption, this route is extremely dangerous and poses a significant health risk due to very rapid absorption [of alcohol] into the bloodstream.”

“In contrast to traditional methods of consumption that allow the body to metabolise and regulate the intake, alcohol enemas bypass these natural defenses,” he said.

Omerikwa said the dangers of alcohol enemas are alcohol poisoning, which can appear as confusion, vomiting, seizures, slow or irregular breathing, hypothermia or unconsciousness.

He said it can also lead to rectum or colon damage and direct contact of alcohol with delicate tissues in the rectum could lead to severe health problems.

He added it can also lead to ulcers rectal bleeding and life-threatening complications.

“With the heightened rate of absorption, alcoholic beverages may lead to sudden unconsciousness, respiratory failure, or death in users, it may also lead to increased risk of infection including inflammation and tears in the mucosal lining and hepatitis,” he said.

He said the lack of control over dosage may lead to severe dehydration and the uptake may also cause impaired judgement leading to risky behaviour.

Omerikwa added that alcohol dependence and addiction to alcohol in this manner is more potent and a faster gateway to alcohol use disorder.

“We strongly advise all individuals, more so the youth, to desist from such dangerous practices,” he said.

Omerikwa said alcohol enemas, as well as any other forms of alcohol and substance abuse, are life-threatening practices that should be avoided.

“Cognizant that social media is a powerful communication medium that can be used to promote new emerging, unconventional and harmful ways of substance use, Nacada calls on all stakeholders to positively engage with the youth to avoid the spread of adverse information and consequent adoption of harmful practices,” he added.

This comes in the wake of reports of increased uptake of the alcohol using the system amid lack of compliance.