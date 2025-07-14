NACADA to raise legal drinking age to 21, ban online alcohol sales 

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) plans to implement stricter rules on the sale and consumption of alcohol and drugs.

The National Policy on the Prevention of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Use (2025) proposes stringent measures that the Authority believes will tame the alcohol consumption crisis in the country, mostly among the youth.

Some of the rules include banning the sale of alcohol near schools and places of worship, while instilling a zero tolerance for irresponsible alcohol/drug promotion.

The policy aims to restrict the sale of alcohol to under-21s while also enhancing protection for those who seek to abstain from alcohol and drugs.

The objective of the policy is to minimize the incidences and prevalence of alcohol drugs and substance use-related harm by addressing the underlying demand, supply, environmental and organizational factors.

The policy also introduces strict zoning regulations, establishing alcohol-free zones around schools, places of worship, and residential areas.

Under these new rules, bars and liquor outlets will be prohibited from operating within 300 metres of such sensitive locations

The Cabinet okayed the policy on June 24, as the government allowed the Authority to enforce the new rules.

NACADA will also be creating special safeguards for PWDs and the vulnerable.

Among the key changes is a ban on all forms of online alcohol sales, including through mobile apps and vending machines.

The government also plans to shut down the home delivery of alcohol, which has been blamed for making it easier for minors to access alcohol.

“The online space has become a loophole. Teenagers are ordering alcohol from their phones and getting it delivered to their homes. This must stop,” Nacada said.

The policy will also introduce strict zoning regulations that prevent alcohol outlets from operating near schools, churches, or residential areas.

Celebrities will no longer be allowed to advertise or promote alcohol brands. In addition, alcohol adverts will also be prohibited during children’s TV programmes, school events, and national holidays.

In February 2025, NACADA launched the Status of Drugs and Substance Use Among University Students in Kenya revealed that alcohol continues to be the most commonly used substance among university students.

The data reported that 87.3 per cent of students consume alcohol, followed by cigarettes at 64.4 per cent, and shisha at 41.2 per cent.

The study surveyed 15,678 undergraduate students from both public and private universities in Kenya.

It also showed that 66.4 per cent of respondents said they get drugs or substances from their friends, while 59.3 per cent said they source them from neighbourhood canteens and bars.

The Authority has been engaging communities and collaborating with faith-based organizations to help sensitize citizens against the use of substances.

The current challenges in dealing with ADA issues therefore point to a need of a review of all policies dealing with ADA, the legal framework further as concerted efforts by stakeholders at both levels of government, enforcement agencies, the Judiciary and other players in order to make progress in the Vision of making the Country a drug abuse free nation.

To ensure the effective implementation and operationalization of the policy, an all-inclusive management and coordination structure is proposed.

The policy establishes the requisite legal framework and environment, necessitating active involvement, resource commitment, and action from all stakeholders, including state and non-state actors at both national and county levels.