    Nairobi Archbishop Cautions Priests Against Same-Sex Marriage Endorsement

    Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB)

    Metropolitan Archbishop of Nairobi Rev. Philip Anyolo, has cautioned priests against endorsing same-sex marriages.

    He emphasized that the church’s stance on marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman.

    According to Rev. Anyolo, the pastoral practices of the church regarding marriage and family are firmly rooted in the Gospel of Christ and the enduring traditions of the church.

    “The pastoral practices of the church regarding marriage and family are always based on the Gospel of Christ which leads to enternal life (John 6:68), and the enduring practices of the church rooted in the Apostolic Tradition,” Anyolo said.

    “It is for this reason that the church excludes those living in irregular situations of marriage from full sacramental participation in the life of the church, as they are invited to remedy their objectively sinful situation and are accompanied with pastoral care,” he added.

    Rev. Anyolo underscored that such unions are strongly condemned by the sword of God, providing clarity in response to a recent Vatican document.

    The Vatican’s doctrinal office had seemingly reversed a declaration from 2021, stating that blessings for same-sex couples do not legitimize irregular situations but serve as a sign that God welcomes all.

    The document emphasized that these blessings should not be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage, urging priests to decide on a case-by-case basis.

    The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) also issued a clear statement affirming that the Catholic Church does not endorse same-sex marriage.

    Chairman Ca Martin Kivuva clarified that the Vatican document does not alter the church’s understanding of marriage as a sacrament—an indissoluble union between a man and a woman for life.

    “The church does not withhold a blessing from any individual who seeks, even non-Catholics or non-Christians who honestly wish to receive God’s blessing,” Kivuva added.

