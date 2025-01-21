Nairobi Building Owners Ordered To Install Or Repair Security Lights Within 90 Days

Building owners in Nairobi have been given a 90-day deadline to install or repair security lights on their properties.

The directive, issued by Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo, is based on the Physical and Land Use Planning Act (2019), the Urban Areas and Cities (Amendment) Act (2019), and the Public Health Act (2012).

According to the notice, building owners, tenants, and property management agents in specific areas are also required to repaint their buildings to improve safety and aesthetics.

“The owners, tenants, and property management agents of buildings in the following areas are hereby directed to repaint their buildings with a fresh coat of paint and to install or repair existing security lights,” the notice reads.

The directive applies to properties in the Central Business District along Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue, University Way, and Kirinyaga Road. Other affected areas include Westlands Shopping Center, Upper Hill District, and parts of Ngara.

Non-compliance will attract legal action, with the county government prepared to enforce the regulations after the 90-day period.

“This order takes effect immediately and shall lapse after 90 days, after which the Nairobi City County Government will undertake necessary legal enforcement against those who fail to comply,” the notice warned.