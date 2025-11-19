Nairobi County Governor Sakaja Reshuffles Executive Team

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has moved Geoffrey Mosoria from the Environment docket to Customer Service in his latest county executive reshuffle.

The changes, carried out in accordance with Section 45(5) of the County Government Act 2012, saw a total of 10 county chief officers reassigned as of Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Godfrey Akumali was moved from Business and Hustler Opportunities to head Housing and Urban Renewal, a position previously held by Lydia Matha, who now takes over Business and Hustler Opportunities. Tony Kimani has been reassigned to Social Service and Estate Management.

Hibrahim Otieno replaces Mosoria as Chief Officer in charge of Environment, while his former role in Medical Facilities is now held by Sande Oyolo, who was previously in the Digital Economy and Startups docket. Wilson Gakuya will lead Digital Economy and Startups, taking over from Smart Nairobi, which is now headed by Clement Rapudo. City Culture, Arts and Tourism, previously under Rapudo, is now managed by Zippora Mwangi.

Dr. Machel Waikenda has been appointed to lead Mobility and AG ICT Infrastructure.