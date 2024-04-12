Nairobi County Workers Decry Salary Delays Under Sakaja Leadership

Nairobi County workers have raised concerns over the persistent delay in receiving their salaries, citing frustrations and financial hardships caused by the delays.

In a letter addressed to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Kenya County Government Workers Union secretary Calvince Okello highlighted the workers’ grievances regarding the late payment of salaries.

“The union wishes to convey the frustrations of Nairobi County Government workers over the persistent and perennial delay in paying staff salaries by Nairobi County Government contrary to the law,” read part of the letter.

“We acknowledge that shortly into the start of your administration, salaries were paid on time but the same has not been happening and lately salary delays has become a norm.”

Despite the governor’s earlier announcement that salaries had been disbursed on March 28, many workers had not received their April salaries by April 11.

This delay has caused significant inconvenience for the workers, leading to disputes with landlords and creditors.

In response to the ongoing salary delays, the Kenya County Government Workers Union has instructed its members to boycott work if their salaries are delayed in the future.

Meanwhile, Governor Sakaja is facing scrutiny from the Senate Energy Committee for failing to appear before them to address issues related to the Mradi gas explosion in Embakasi.

The explosion, which occurred on February 1, resulted in six deaths and left 200 people injured.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called on the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to arrest Governor Sakaja and compel him to appear before the Senate committee. However, Sakaja defended himself, stating that he was out of the country at the time of the summons.

“I have appeared severally and will continue to do so. I have no reasons not to answer to respond to any questions raised on Mradi or FY 20-22 audits,” Sakaja clarified.

This is not the first time Sakaja has faced summons from a Senate Committee. The County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) recently censured him for repeatedly failing to attend scheduled meetings and ignoring summons related to the use of Sh76 billion in four subsequent financial years from 2019 to 2023.

CPAIC has directed the Inspector General to compel Governor Sakaja to appear before the committee within 14 days. Failure to do so may result in further action, including withholding funding to Nairobi County and legal proceedings against Sakaja if the funds cannot be accounted for.