Nairobi Hospital Denies Strike Claims

Nairobi Hospital has dismissed allegations of an impending staff strike, emphasizing that operations remain uninterrupted.

Speaking on the matter, the hospital’s board chair, Chris Bichage, affirmed the institution’s commitment to dialogue and addressing employee needs.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Davji Bhimji Atellah, however, yesterday maintained that a seven-day strike notice had been issued and would lapse at midnight on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

He warned that the strike would paralyze hospital services, including laboratories, support staff, and medical operations.

“We want to see if the board will once again hire hoodlums, dress them in butcher coats, as they did during the AGM on December 4, 2024, to pretend to attend to patients,” Atellah remarked. He urged the government to intervene and avert the looming crisis.

Bichage refuted Atellah’s claims, stating: “Contrary to the allegations, no strike notice has been issued by the hospital’s doctors. We maintain open and constructive dialogue with our medical staff and continue to prioritize their needs to ensure a harmonious working environment.” He reassured the public that Nairobi Hospital is fully operational and committed to providing world-class healthcare services without disruption.

He clarified that consultant doctors under the Admitting Staff Association are independent practitioners, not employees of the hospital.

Bichage called on the public and stakeholders to disregard any misleading information intended to cause alarm, reiterating the hospital’s focus on delivering quality healthcare.

Atellah, however, accused the hospital management of harassment and mistreatment, which he said had forced many staff members to resign. Those who remain, he alleged, live in fear of victimization.

He further claimed that the hospital had reduced medical cover for staff due to financial challenges, amidst rumors of mismanagement.

“We have tried to engage with the management, even securing a favorable court ruling, but they have ignored it. We have filed contempt proceedings,” Atellah said.

The KMPDU leader also criticized the hospital’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), describing it as a “sham.” He alleged that the board hired individuals dressed as medical personnel to disrupt the meeting, where efforts to impeach the management were underway.

“The question in everyone’s mind is why there is such desperation at a time when clinical governance is failing, and the hospital is grappling with financial mismanagement,” Atellah said.

He called on members of the Kenya Hospital Association, admitting staff, government agencies, and the public to rally together to save the hospital.

“We urge the government and people of goodwill, including the international community, to rise up and prevent the collapse of this once-great institution.”