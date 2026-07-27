Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit command structure unveiled

The command structure of the proposed Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit has been unveiled.

The commander of the unit will report to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

The command of the unit had been contentious after it emerged the places where government officials benchmarked for the same have police reporting to the local mayors.

President William Ruto directed the establishment of the formation proposed for the new metropolitan police to transform policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area through a modern, technology-driven and highly mobile operational model.

The guidance follows a review of proposals on the establishment of the new formation, where, according to insiders Ruto noted that the Constitution provides for the Inspector General of the National Police Service to establish a specialized police formation under the existing framework of Formed Units.

This informed the delays seen in unveiling the unit in July as earlier planned.

Tom Odero will lead the unit.

The President directed that the proposed structure should maintain the constitutional command and control of the National Police Service while strengthening regional coordination within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

During the high-level briefing at State House, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo and the Nairobi Metropolitan Police technical team, presented a progress report on the operationalization of the Unit.

The proposed Unit is formed after a comprehensive assessment of Nairobi’s urban security landscape, which identified the need for stronger inter-agency coordination, modern technology, enhanced accountability and greater community engagement to address increasingly complex metropolitan security challenges. The assessment also recognized the importance of strengthening existing enforcement institutions while creating a more integrated and responsive security framework capable of safeguarding businesses, traffic management, protecting critical infrastructure, supporting emergency response and improving public order.

Under the organizational structure, the metropolitan formation will be headed by a Commandant under the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service and supported by a Deputy Commandant.

Kamukunji Police Station has been identified as the proposed headquarters of the Unit and will anchor the Integrated Command and Communication Centre (IC4), to coordinate operations in real time and a Multi-Agency Liaison Office to strengthen coordination with other national and county security actors.

Operational command will cascade through Sub-Region Commanders and Sub-County Commanders, supported by a network of metropolitan police stations, police posts and patrol bases to enhance police presence and rapid response within Nairobi.

The new formation will also comprise specialized operational units dedicated to key security functions, including Diplomatic Security, Public Safety, Enforcement Unit, Traffic Unit, Investigations Bureau and the Security and Patrol Unit.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Police is expected to strengthen public confidence and support the capital city’s continued resilience and global competitiveness.

As Nairobi continues to grow into a regional, commercial, financial and diplomatic hub, the Government is advancing a modern policing model designed to strengthen public safety, improve service delivery and respond to the evolving security needs of the capital