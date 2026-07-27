Kenya approves 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel transit to Rwanda through Mombasa

Kenya has approved the transit of 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel destined for Rwanda through the Port of Mombasa and the country’s pipeline network, in a move expected to strengthen Kenya’s position as East Africa’s leading petroleum logistics hub.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi announced the decision after holding bilateral talks with Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Jean Nduhungirehe.

Mudavadi said the Cabinet had endorsed the arrangement as part of Kenya’s commitment to enhancing regional trade and economic integration.

“The Kenyan Cabinet has approved the movement of about 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Rwanda through our pipeline from Mombasa. We are committed to ensuring a stronger relationship with our neighbours,” Mudavadi said.

The approved volume is equivalent to about 52 million litres of fuel, enough to meet Rwanda’s consumption for approximately one month.

Nduhungirehe welcomed the agreement, saying it would enhance energy security in Rwanda by ensuring a stable and reliable fuel supply.

“That will be about 52 million litres, which is roughly our consumption for one month. It will serve us well,” he said.

As a landlocked country, Rwanda relies on regional transport corridors to access imported petroleum products. The new arrangement allows the country to channel a larger share of its fuel imports through the Port of Mombasa and Kenya’s petroleum pipeline infrastructure, reducing logistical bottlenecks and strengthening regional supply chains.

Mudavadi said the Cabinet’s approval reflects Kenya’s commitment to supporting regional integration and shared economic prosperity through improved cross-border infrastructure and trade cooperation.

Beyond energy cooperation, the discussions also covered collaboration in international diplomacy.

“I also took the opportunity to seek Rwanda’s support for the candidatures of two distinguished Kenyan ladies vying for positions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC),” Mudavadi said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Rwanda and working closely with regional partners to advance Africa’s interests in international institutions.