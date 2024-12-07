Nairobi Residents Face Increased Water Costs As New Tariffs Are Approved

Nairobi residents will now pay at least Sh30 more per unit of water after new tariffs were approved for the Northern Collector Tunnel Water Supply System.

The changes were announced in a gazette notice dated December 6, 2024, following public consultations.

The Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) had applied to the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) for tariff adjustments for the period 2024/2025 to 2026/2027, citing the need to improve service delivery, operate sustainably, and protect consumer interests.

WASREB approved the new tariffs after considering submissions from stakeholders and analyzing available data.

Under the revised tariff structure, water charges for the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) will be Sh30 per unit for the financial year 2024/2025, effective immediately until June 30, 2025.

For the period 2025/2026 through 2026/2027, the tariff will increase to Sh38 per unit.

Water Service Providers (WSPs) outside Nairobi, specifically in Kiambu and Murang’a counties, will also be subject to the Sh30 per unit rate for the entire three-year period.

Northern Collector Tunnel Project

The Northern Collector Tunnel, a significant infrastructure project funded at a cost of Sh8.2 billion, is expected to transform water supply in Nairobi and surrounding regions. Drawing water from Mathioya, Irati, and Gikigie rivers in Murang’a County, the tunnel feeds into Ndakaini Dam. It is designed to increase the city’s water supply by 140 million liters daily.

In addition to the tunnel, the project includes the construction of a water treatment plant in Gatanga and a 55-kilometer pipeline connecting Ndakaini Dam to Nairobi’s Gigiri area.

Charles Karondo, the Chairman of the Athi Water Works Development Agency, announced that the agency has received a license from WASREB to operate the Northern Collector Tunnel Bulk Water Supply System as of September 30, 2024.

“The system will significantly improve water supply in Nairobi and neighboring regions, including Gatanga, Gatundu, Githunguri, Ruiru, Kiambu, Ongata Rongai, Kitengela, and Mavoko,” Karondo stated.

The tunnel, which has a diameter of three meters, has been under construction since 2015. It forms part of broader government efforts to address chronic water shortages in Nairobi and surrounding counties, including Machakos, Kajiado, and Kiambu.

The operationalization of the Northern Collector Tunnel is projected to add 136,500 cubic meters of water to Nairobi’s daily supply while improving distribution to other counties. Karondo assured stakeholders that the AWWDA is committed to ensuring efficient and reliable water supply services across the specified areas.