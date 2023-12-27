Nairobi Southern Bypass To Remain Closed Until January 23

Nairobi Southern Bypass will remain inaccessible until January 23, 2024.

The closure was necessitated by the installation of a Virtual Weighbridge infrastructure aimed at enhancing road safety and regulatory measures.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director General, Ndungu, clarified that the closure affects the stretch between Lang’ata Interchange and Ngong Interchange.

To minimize disruptions and alleviate traffic congestion, the authorities have implemented a phased approach, allowing one lane of each carriageway to remain open at any given time.

“Motorists are, therefore, required to use one lane of each carriageway on both bounds during this period.” Ndungu emphasized.

This strategic lane management is designed to facilitate smoother traffic flow while the installation process is underway.

As the construction progresses, road users are strongly urged to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and follow the guidance provided by traffic signs.